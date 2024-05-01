Baiba Braze comments on authorisation for strikes on Russian territory granted to Ukraine

Ukraine has received Western weapons from some of its allies with permission to strike at the territory of the aggressor country, Russia. This was stated by Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze.
Ukraine can hit Russia with Western weapons
Despite the fact that official Kyiv still receives weapons from its Western allies with a public warning to avoid using them outside Ukraine, the situation has already begun to change.
The point is that some partners have decided to change their approach.
According to her, in similar cases, no one has announced the lifting of restrictions publicly.
In her opinion, if there are objects from which Russia attacks Ukraine, then Ukraine has the right to retaliate if these objects are located on Russian territory.
The diplomat also reminded that such use of weapons is permitted by international law.
Ukrainian army may soon regain lost ground on the battlefield
According to The Hill, the approval of a major new US aid package for Ukraine will only provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the necessary ammunition and weapons until the end of this year.
That is why Kyiv's allies should be prepared to provide long-term assistance to the Ukrainian army to ensure the final defeat of the Russian army.
