Ukraine has received Western weapons from some of its allies with permission to strike at the territory of the aggressor country, Russia. This was stated by Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze.

Ukraine can hit Russia with Western weapons

Despite the fact that official Kyiv still receives weapons from its Western allies with a public warning to avoid using them outside Ukraine, the situation has already begun to change.

The point is that some partners have decided to change their approach.

There are already countries that have already provided Ukraine with weapons without such restrictions, said the Latvian foreign minister, but she refused to specify who she was talking about.

According to her, in similar cases, no one has announced the lifting of restrictions publicly.

Of course, not everything is announced publicly, and it is even better not to say it out loud until a certain time. The main thing is the impact on the battlefield. Because there is a choice here: either to speak out loudly about something or just to do what is necessary, explained Baiba Braze.

In her opinion, if there are objects from which Russia attacks Ukraine, then Ukraine has the right to retaliate if these objects are located on Russian territory.

The diplomat also reminded that such use of weapons is permitted by international law.

Ukrainian army may soon regain lost ground on the battlefield

According to The Hill, the approval of a major new US aid package for Ukraine will only provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the necessary ammunition and weapons until the end of this year.

While this aid will allow the Ukrainians to stop Russia's advance and possibly reverse some of its recent gains, it will not allow them to recapture the vast swathes of the east and south occupied in 2022, the authors of the article note.

That is why Kyiv's allies should be prepared to provide long-term assistance to the Ukrainian army to ensure the final defeat of the Russian army.