Ukraine receives 'positive decision' from Poland on getting F-16s jets sooner, Zelenskyy says

On July 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish PM Donald Tusk at the European Political Community summit in Great Britain. They discussed strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities.
Points of attention
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine's defence capabilities were being strengthened after talks with the Polish PM.
- Ukraine expects to receive 42 F-16 fighters from the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium and Norway.
- Preparations for the aircraft transfer to Ukraine have already begun, and they are expected to be received in 2024.
- The announced delivery dates for F-16 fighters are for the first half 2024.
- Strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities with F-16 fighters is part of the strategy of cooperation with Western allies.
Zelenskyy met with Tusk and discussed strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities
According to him, Ukraine has a positive Polish government decision on the issue, which will allow it to acquire F-16 fighter jets as soon as possible.
On July 19, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a year and a half has passed since the Western allies promised to provide Ukraine with F-16 aircraft, but they still have not arrived.
F-16 fighters for Ukraine
In August 2023, the Netherlands and Denmark promised to transfer 61 American F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine jointly. This was preceded by permission to transfer from the US.
In addition, Norway confirmed its intention to supply F-16s. Belgium will also transfer F-16s to Ukraine, but from 2025.
In December 2023, the Netherlands announced a decision to begin preparations for the transfer of the first 18 aircraft to Ukraine, which was later increased to 24. In total, the country promised Kyiv 42 fighter jets.
The first half of 2024 was called the approximate date of delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine.
On April 18, Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre de Croo announced that the first F-16 multi-purpose fighter with trained Ukrainian pilots would arrive in Ukraine by the summer of 2024.
On May 6, the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kaisa Ollongren, announced that the country plans to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in the fall of 2024. At the same time, the ambassador of Denmark in Kyiv, Ole Egberg Mikkelsen, said that the planes will arrive this summer.
As The Guardian newspaper wrote on June 20, the Netherlands said that Ukraine should receive the first F-16 fighter jets in the summer.
