Ukraine receives 'positive decision' from Poland on getting F-16s jets sooner, Zelenskyy says

On July 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish PM Donald Tusk at the European Political Community summit in Great Britain. They discussed strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities.

According to him, Ukraine has a positive Polish government decision on the issue, which will allow it to acquire F-16 fighter jets as soon as possible.

Thank you, dear Donald, for the efficient execution of our previous arrangements. I am grateful to Poland for its decisive support of Ukraine, the president wrote. Share

On July 19, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a year and a half has passed since the Western allies promised to provide Ukraine with F-16 aircraft, but they still have not arrived.

F-16 fighters for Ukraine

In August 2023, the Netherlands and Denmark promised to transfer 61 American F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine jointly. This was preceded by permission to transfer from the US.

In addition, Norway confirmed its intention to supply F-16s. Belgium will also transfer F-16s to Ukraine, but from 2025.

In December 2023, the Netherlands announced a decision to begin preparations for the transfer of the first 18 aircraft to Ukraine, which was later increased to 24. In total, the country promised Kyiv 42 fighter jets.

The first half of 2024 was called the approximate date of delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine.

On April 18, Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre de Croo announced that the first F-16 multi-purpose fighter with trained Ukrainian pilots would arrive in Ukraine by the summer of 2024.

On May 6, the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kaisa Ollongren, announced that the country plans to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in the fall of 2024. At the same time, the ambassador of Denmark in Kyiv, Ole Egberg Mikkelsen, said that the planes will arrive this summer.