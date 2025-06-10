Ukraine rescues seriously wounded soldiers from Russian captivity — photo
Ukraine rescues seriously wounded soldiers from Russian captivity — photo

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
On the evening of June 10, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Ukraine was able to free another group of defenders from enemy captivity. It is important to understand that we are talking about seriously wounded and injured soldiers.

Points of attention

  • The returned defenders will undergo necessary medical examinations, treatment, and rehabilitation, along with receiving financial support for their time in captivity.
  • The liberation of defenders from Mariupol, some held in captivity for over 3 years, showcases the dedication to ensuring the safe return of all individuals held against their will.

We are continuing the return of our people, as agreed in Istanbul. Today is the first stage of the return of our seriously wounded and injured soldiers from Russian captivity. All of them require immediate medical attention.

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that this is an important humanitarian act.

According to the Ukrainian leader, defenders from various components of our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine have returned home:

  • Armed Forces,

  • National Guard,

  • State Border Service of Ukraine,

  • State Special Transport Service.

Exchanges must continue. We are doing everything we can to find and return each and every one who is in captivity. Grateful to everyone who is helping.

Among the Defenders liberated today are the defenders of Mariupol, who spent more than 3 years in captivity. In addition to the soldiers and non-commissioned officers, officers were also released.

All of the Defenders released today have serious injuries and serious illnesses: amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses, infections, trauma, shrapnel wounds, and chronic illnesses. Some of the released have been diagnosed with hepatitis and tuberculosis.

The returned Defenders will be taken to medical centers for all necessary examinations and sent for further treatment and medical rehabilitation. All those released will be provided with the necessary assistance, their documents will be restored, and they will be paid the appropriate financial support for their time in captivity.

