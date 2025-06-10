Ukraine rescues seriously wounded soldiers from Russian captivity — photo

On the evening of June 10, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Ukraine was able to free another group of defenders from enemy captivity. It is important to understand that we are talking about seriously wounded and injured soldiers.
Points of attention
- The returned defenders will undergo necessary medical examinations, treatment, and rehabilitation, along with receiving financial support for their time in captivity.
- The liberation of defenders from Mariupol, some held in captivity for over 3 years, showcases the dedication to ensuring the safe return of all individuals held against their will.
Prisoner exchange continues
The Head of State draws attention to the fact that this is an important humanitarian act.
According to the Ukrainian leader, defenders from various components of our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine have returned home:
Armed Forces,
National Guard,
State Border Service of Ukraine,
State Special Transport Service.
Among the Defenders liberated today are the defenders of Mariupol, who spent more than 3 years in captivity. In addition to the soldiers and non-commissioned officers, officers were also released.
The returned Defenders will be taken to medical centers for all necessary examinations and sent for further treatment and medical rehabilitation. All those released will be provided with the necessary assistance, their documents will be restored, and they will be paid the appropriate financial support for their time in captivity.
