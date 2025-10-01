Ukraine rescues two more young men from TOT

Two more young people were rescued from the temporarily occupied territory as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA and thanks to the assistance of Helping to Leave.

18-year-old Mykhailo began receiving summonses from the occupation authorities at the age of 17. Living under the constant fear of forced mobilization was unbearable. He firmly decided: he would never go to war against his own country. As soon as he reached adulthood, the boy decided to take a risky step to leave the occupation.

20-year-old Anton also experienced pressure from the occupiers. During a search, Russian soldiers took away his Ukrainian passport, depriving him of his right to identity and freedom of movement. He later received a summons and found himself at real risk of being sent to the front.

Due to problems with documents, he was unable to leave with his friend, but later, thanks to the help of volunteers, he also managed to escape the occupation.

Today, Mykhailo and Anton are safe, on free Ukrainian soil. They are receiving the necessary assistance: restoring their documents, receiving psychological support, and making plans for the future. Share

We are fighting for every child and teenager and will not stop until they all return home.

