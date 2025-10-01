Ukraine rescues two more young men from TOT
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine rescues two more young men from TOT

Bring Kids Back UA
Two Ukrainian teenagers
Читати українською

Two more young people were rescued from the temporarily occupied territory as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA and thanks to the assistance of Helping to Leave.

Points of attention

  • Two young men, Mykhailo and Anton, were rescued from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine thanks to the initiative of the President and volunteer assistance.
  • Mykhailo and Anton received the necessary support, restored their documents, and are now safe on free Ukrainian soil, making plans for their future.
  • They both resisted pressure from the occupiers and decided not to go to the front against their own country.

Two Ukrainian teenagers were taken out of the occupation

18-year-old Mykhailo began receiving summonses from the occupation authorities at the age of 17. Living under the constant fear of forced mobilization was unbearable. He firmly decided: he would never go to war against his own country. As soon as he reached adulthood, the boy decided to take a risky step to leave the occupation.

20-year-old Anton also experienced pressure from the occupiers. During a search, Russian soldiers took away his Ukrainian passport, depriving him of his right to identity and freedom of movement. He later received a summons and found himself at real risk of being sent to the front.

Due to problems with documents, he was unable to leave with his friend, but later, thanks to the help of volunteers, he also managed to escape the occupation.

Today, Mykhailo and Anton are safe, on free Ukrainian soil. They are receiving the necessary assistance: restoring their documents, receiving psychological support, and making plans for the future.

We are fighting for every child and teenager and will not stop until they all return home.

To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA:

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returns 16 children from temporarily occupied Russian territories
Bring Kids Back UA
children
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returns three teenagers from temporarily occupied Russian territories
Bring Kids Back UA
Three teenagers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returned three young men from TOT — who helped
Bring Kids Back UA
young people

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?