Ukraine returns six more children from Russian-occupied Kherson region

Ukraine returned three families with 5 girls and 1 boy to the controlled territory of the Kherson region.

Another six children were returned from the Russian occupation

As Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, reported, three families with 5 girls and 1 boy, aged 1 to 9 years, were brought up from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region.

According to the parents, living in the occupation became too difficult. In the absence of Russian passports, they had no right to consult doctors and get a job.

Also, according to Prokudin, the occupiers constantly ransacked the family’s apartment, scaring the children.

Currently, all families are safe, doctors and psychologists are working with them.

The head of the administration also thanked the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets and his team for their work.

Since the beginning of 2024, 94 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

What is known about Russia's abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Crippled Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.