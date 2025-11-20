Ukraine returns 1,000 bodies of servicemen from Russia
Ukraine returns 1,000 bodies of servicemen from Russia

Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War
bodies of military
Repatriation events took place on November 20. 1,000 bodies were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine has returned 1,000 bodies of military personnel from Russia in a successful repatriation effort.
  • All necessary examinations and identifications of the repatriated bodies will be conducted in Ukraine.
  • The coordination between various structures such as law enforcement agencies, the Armed Forces, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs facilitated the repatriation process.

A thousand bodies of military personnel returned to Ukraine from Russia

Law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will soon carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

Repatriation measures were successfully carried out as a result of the joint work of the employees of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.

"We express our gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross," the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War noted.

Special thanks to the personnel of the Central Directorate of the Central Military District of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Joint Center for the Provision of Measures of the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which transports repatriates to designated state specialized institutions, organizes the transfer of the deceased to representatives of law enforcement agencies in the Ministry of Internal Affairs system and forensic medical examination in the Ministry of Health system.

