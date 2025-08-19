On August 19, a new stage of repatriation measures took place within the framework of previous agreements with the aggressor country Russia. 1,000 bodies were returned to Ukraine, which, according to official Moscow, belong to Ukrainian defenders. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV).
Points of attention
- Among the repatriated bodies are those of Ukrainian servicemen who died in captivity, highlighting the tragic toll of the conflict.
- The successful repatriation measures were achieved through joint efforts of various Ukrainian institutions and the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.
The exchange of bodies of the dead between Ukraine and the Russian Federation continues
The Coordination Headquarters draws attention to the fact that dictator Putin's team continues to stall and fail to fulfill its commitments.
Against this background, Ukraine insists on the immediate release of all seriously ill and seriously injured prisoners and is fighting for the return of all Ukrainian citizens.
In addition, it is emphasized that soon law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.
The Headquarters also expresses its gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.
