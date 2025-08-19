Ukraine returns the bodies of 1,000 fallen soldiers

On August 19, a new stage of repatriation measures took place within the framework of previous agreements with the aggressor country Russia. 1,000 bodies were returned to Ukraine, which, according to official Moscow, belong to Ukrainian defenders. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV).

The exchange of bodies of the dead between Ukraine and the Russian Federation continues

Unfortunately, among the repatriated are 5 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen who died in captivity. They were on the lists of "seriously wounded and seriously ill" prisoners for exchange according to the agreements in Istanbul during the second round of negotiations.

The Coordination Headquarters draws attention to the fact that dictator Putin's team continues to stall and fail to fulfill its commitments.

Against this background, Ukraine insists on the immediate release of all seriously ill and seriously injured prisoners and is fighting for the return of all Ukrainian citizens.

Among those returned today, there are also Defense Forces from the Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, and Kursk directions.

In addition, it is emphasized that soon law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

Repatriation measures were successfully carried out as a result of the joint work of the employees of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.

The Headquarters also expresses its gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.