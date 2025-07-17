Ukraine returns bodies of 1,000 dead citizens from Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine returns bodies of 1,000 dead citizens from Russia

Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War
Bodies
Читати українською

On July 17, as a result of repatriation measures, the bodies of 1,000 deceased, including military personnel, were returned to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine has repatriated 1,000 bodies of deceased citizens, including military personnel, from Russia through a coordinated effort involving multiple government structures.
  • The repatriation process was facilitated by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and other key entities in the security and defense sector.

Bodies of 1,000 citizens returned to Ukraine from Russia

The Russians claim that the transferred bodies belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel.

The repatriation took place thanks to the coordinated work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, ombudsmen, the State Emergency Service, and other structures of the security and defense sector.

In the future, the bodies will be identified through examinations conducted by law enforcement agencies and expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Coordination Headquarters thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance, as well as the military, who transported and transferred the bodies to the appropriate institutions.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Bodies of 1,200 dead Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers returned to Ukraine from Russia
Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War
bodies
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Bodies of another 1,200 dead citizens returned to Ukraine
The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (CHTPW)
Ukraine continues to return the bodies of the dead
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian government lied and handed over the bodies of Russians to Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Russia tried to deceive Ukraine again

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?