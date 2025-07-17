Ukraine returns bodies of 1,000 dead citizens from Russia

On July 17, as a result of repatriation measures, the bodies of 1,000 deceased, including military personnel, were returned to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Ukraine has repatriated 1,000 bodies of deceased citizens, including military personnel, from Russia through a coordinated effort involving multiple government structures.
- The repatriation process was facilitated by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and other key entities in the security and defense sector.
Bodies of 1,000 citizens returned to Ukraine from Russia
The Russians claim that the transferred bodies belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel.
The repatriation took place thanks to the coordinated work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, ombudsmen, the State Emergency Service, and other structures of the security and defense sector.
In the future, the bodies will be identified through examinations conducted by law enforcement agencies and expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-