Bodies of 1,200 dead Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers returned to Ukraine from Russia

As a result of the repatriation measures, the bodies of 1,200 dead were returned to Ukraine on June 13. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Ukraine returns bodies of 1,200 dead

According to the Russian side, the bodies belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel. The repatriation took place in accordance with agreements in Istanbul.

The bodies were returned as a result of the joint work of the employees of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine. Share

Law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

We express our gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Special thanks to the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who transport repatriates to designated state specialized institutions, organize the transfer of the deceased to representatives of law enforcement agencies in the Ministry of Internal Affairs system and forensic medical examination in the Ministry of Health system.