Bodies of 1,200 dead Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers returned to Ukraine from Russia

As a result of the repatriation measures, the bodies of 1,200 dead were returned to Ukraine on June 13. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
Points of attention
- 1,200 bodies of deceased Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were repatriated from Russia back to Ukraine on June 13.
- The repatriation process followed agreements in Istanbul and involved various Ukrainian governmental structures and expert institutions.
- The bodies will undergo examinations and identifications by law enforcement investigators and experts from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Ukraine returns bodies of 1,200 dead
According to the Russian side, the bodies belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel. The repatriation took place in accordance with agreements in Istanbul.
Law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.
We express our gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Special thanks to the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who transport repatriates to designated state specialized institutions, organize the transfer of the deceased to representatives of law enforcement agencies in the Ministry of Internal Affairs system and forensic medical examination in the Ministry of Health system.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-