The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported that, as a result of the repatriation measures carried out, the bodies of 909 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine.
- The cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross and other structures within the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine played a vital role in the successful return of the fallen soldiers.
- Investigators and expert institutions are working diligently to establish the identities of the deceased soldiers as quickly as possible, honoring the fallen heroes' sacrifice.
Among the defenders who returned "on the shield", the following fell:
Kurakhiv direction;
Pokrovsky direction;
Bakhmut direction;
Coal mining direction;
Luhansk direction;
Zaporizhzhia direction;
morgues in Russia.
The return of the fallen heroes was possible thanks to the coordinated work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian authorities also expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross.
