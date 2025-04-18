Bodies of 909 fallen Ukrainian soldiers returned to their homeland

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War officially confirmed that, as a result of the repatriation measures carried out, the bodies of 909 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- International Committee of the Red Cross provided valuable assistance in the repatriation process, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine played a key role in transporting and organizing the transfer of the deceased.
- Law enforcement investigators are working with expert institutions to swiftly identify the fallen soldiers and continue the necessary forensic medical examinations.
Hundreds of bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine
The fallen defenders were returned as a result of the joint work of the employees of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.
Among the returned "on the shield" warriors, the following fell:
Kurakhiv direction;
Pokrovsky direction;
Bakhmut direction;
Vugledarsky direction;
Luhansk direction;
Zaporizhzhia direction;
Sumy direction;
Kharkiv direction;
from morgues in Russia.
The headquarters expressed gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will identify the deceased as soon as possible.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-