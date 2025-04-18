Bodies of 909 fallen Ukrainian soldiers returned to their homeland

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War officially confirmed that, as a result of the repatriation measures carried out, the bodies of 909 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine.

The fallen defenders were returned as a result of the joint work of the employees of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.

Among the returned "on the shield" warriors, the following fell:

Kurakhiv direction;

Pokrovsky direction;

Bakhmut direction;

Vugledarsky direction;

Luhansk direction;

Zaporizhzhia direction;

Sumy direction;

Kharkiv direction;

from morgues in Russia.

The headquarters expressed gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Special thanks to the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who transport repatriated fallen Heroes to designated state specialized institutions, organize the transfer of the deceased to representatives of law enforcement agencies in the Ministry of Internal Affairs system and forensic medical examination in the Ministry of Health system. Share

Law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will identify the deceased as soon as possible.