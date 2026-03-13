Ukraine returns 7 more children and adolescents from TOT

Seven more Ukrainian children and adolescents were returned from the territories temporarily occupied by the Russians as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA and with the assistance of the Save Ukraine team.

7 children and teenagers returned from TOT to Ukraine

They have all endured pressure, humiliation, and attempts to impose an identity on them. Today, these children and adolescents are finally safe.

Among those rescued was 19-year-old Viktor, who had lived in the frontline zone for several years under constant shelling and without communication. The last straw was an enemy shell that fell in a neighboring yard and shattered the windows in the young man's room. Share

Today, Viktor can finally sleep in peace and plans to continue his studies at a Ukrainian educational institution.

The Russian authorities tried to draft 18-year-old Dmitry into the Russian armed forces, despite his serious health problems. One of the officers bluntly told him: "How much can you study? Go fight."

And 6-year-old Nika was forced to march under armed guard in kindergarten. Her mother dreamed of saving her daughter from propaganda and sending her to a Ukrainian school.

Two brothers, 18-year-old Marko and Mikhailo, risked daily conscription into the Russian army. Several of their peers were taken away simply for taking exams and tests.

To avoid this fate, the boys were forced to go into hiding and secretly study online at a Ukrainian educational institution. Today, they are already in Ukrainian-controlled territory and dream of working in the State Emergency Service to save others. Share

These and two other children who were rescued last week have already been given a chance at a new life. They are all currently in Hope and Recovery centers, where they receive psychological support, assistance with documents, housing, and care — everything they need to gradually return to a peaceful life.