Ukraine returns 7 more children and adolescents from TOT

Seven more Ukrainian children and adolescents were returned from the territories temporarily occupied by the Russians as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA and with the assistance of the Save Ukraine team.
Points of attention
- The initiative Bring Kids Back UA, with the assistance of the Save Ukraine team, has facilitated the safe return of 7 children and teenagers from territories temporarily occupied by Russians.
- The rescued children endured pressure, humiliation, and attempts to impose an identity on them, but are now in Ukrainian-controlled territory and receiving the necessary support for a fresh start.
7 children and teenagers returned from TOT to Ukraine
They have all endured pressure, humiliation, and attempts to impose an identity on them. Today, these children and adolescents are finally safe.
Today, Viktor can finally sleep in peace and plans to continue his studies at a Ukrainian educational institution.
The Russian authorities tried to draft 18-year-old Dmitry into the Russian armed forces, despite his serious health problems. One of the officers bluntly told him: "How much can you study? Go fight."
And 6-year-old Nika was forced to march under armed guard in kindergarten. Her mother dreamed of saving her daughter from propaganda and sending her to a Ukrainian school.
Two brothers, 18-year-old Marko and Mikhailo, risked daily conscription into the Russian army. Several of their peers were taken away simply for taking exams and tests.
These and two other children who were rescued last week have already been given a chance at a new life. They are all currently in Hope and Recovery centers, where they receive psychological support, assistance with documents, housing, and care — everything they need to gradually return to a peaceful life.
To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA:
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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