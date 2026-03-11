Ukraine returns two more teenagers abducted by Russia

Two teenage brothers who were deported from Luhansk Oblast to Russia by the occupiers at the beginning of the full-scale invasion were returned to Ukraine.

The Russians served one of the boys with a summons, the Bring Kids Back UA initiative reported.

Brothers Artem and Nazar are originally from Luhansk region. After February 24, 2022, their family was deported to the aggressor country under the guise of "evacuation". There they lived in temporary accommodation points and changed their place of residence several times.

In the Russian Federation, the older brother graduated from school and entered university, but later dropped out. The younger brother also graduated from school. They did not have the opportunity to fully study at a Ukrainian educational institution online.

Later, one of the brothers was served with a summons. Then the boys dared to leave Russia and asked for help. Share

A safe route was organized for the teenagers. In Minsk, they received the necessary documents for return, thanks to which they were able to cross the border and find themselves in Ukrainian-controlled territory.

