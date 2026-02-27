Ukraine returns two more teenagers from TOT

From the territories temporarily occupied by the Russians, within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA and with the assistance of the Save Ukraine team, another group of Ukrainian children and adolescents from the temporarily occupied Crimea and the territory of the Kherson region temporarily occupied by the Russians was returned.

Two girls returned from Crimea to Ukraine

Two girls — 13-year-old Anna and 16-year-old Anastasia — are originally from Crimea. For almost 12 years, their mother raised her daughters, explaining to them that Crimea is Ukraine and the occupation of their hometown is illegal.

The family lived with the hope of the de-occupation of Crimea. At the same time, over the years they realized that for the safety of their children, they needed to find a way to leave.

The eldest daughter has dreamed of studying at a Ukrainian university for many years. Now she will be able to realize her goal and get an education in Ukraine.

Preparations for the departure lasted three months. Despite numerous difficulties, the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights team managed to develop a safe route and organize the family's return. Share

Today, the girls have new opportunities for education and development. The family receives the necessary support for further reintegration and is accompanied by a social worker and psychologist.

Names have been changed for security reasons.

To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA:



