Ukraine shot down over 30 Russian aircraft in first half of 2024

For the first time, StratCom of the Armed Forces published a map of the affected Russian aircraft. In the first six months of 2024, more than 30 Russian military aircraft were hit.

As noted, among the more than 30 affected Russian planes:

nine Su-25;

one Su-57;

two MiG-31;

about 13 Su-34;

one Su-35;

one Su-35S;

two A-50 aircraft;

one Il-22M11;

one Tu-22M3.

Photo — t.me/AFUStratCom

It is noted that the number of aircraft, their models and modifications, as well as the locations of damage are indicated conditionally. Some of the planes were damaged, but could return to airfields for long-term repairs.

In addition, in some cases it was impossible to reliably establish the models of the destroyed aircraft.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to effectively destroy Russian combat aircraft, including with the use of Western weapons, - noted in the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

They also thanked Ukraine's allies for the equipment and ammunition provided.

The National Guard destroyed a Russian Su-25 in the Donetsk region

On June 28, soldiers of the National Guard destroyed an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft on a sortie in Donetsk region.

Thus, the combined calculation of the portable anti-aircraft missile complex (MANPADS) "Igla" of the 31st brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine acted promptly and professionally.