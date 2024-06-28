Ukraine shot down over 30 Russian aircraft in first half of 2024

For the first time, StratCom of the Armed Forces published a map of the affected Russian aircraft. In the first six months of 2024, more than 30 Russian military aircraft were hit.
Points of attention
- In the Armed Forces of Ukraine, more than 30 Russian military aircraft, including Su-25, Su-57, MiG-31 and others, were hit in half a year.
- Some aircraft can be recovered from damage and returned to airfields for repairs.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy Russian combat aircraft using Western weapons and the help of allies.
How many Russian aircraft were hit by the Armed Forces in 6 months
As noted, among the more than 30 affected Russian planes:
nine Su-25;
one Su-57;
two MiG-31;
about 13 Su-34;
one Su-35;
one Su-35S;
two A-50 aircraft;
one Il-22M11;
one Tu-22M3.
It is noted that the number of aircraft, their models and modifications, as well as the locations of damage are indicated conditionally. Some of the planes were damaged, but could return to airfields for long-term repairs.
In addition, in some cases it was impossible to reliably establish the models of the destroyed aircraft.
They also thanked Ukraine's allies for the equipment and ammunition provided.
The National Guard destroyed a Russian Su-25 in the Donetsk region
On June 28, soldiers of the National Guard destroyed an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft on a sortie in Donetsk region.
Thus, the combined calculation of the portable anti-aircraft missile complex (MANPADS) "Igla" of the 31st brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine acted promptly and professionally.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-