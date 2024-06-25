Ukraine should deprive Russia advantage on battlefront and inflicting economic losses, US official says
Ukraine should deprive Russia advantage on battlefront and inflicting economic losses, US official says

Ukraine should, first of all, deprive the aggressor country of the Russian Federation of the opportunity to advance in the east, use close fire lines and inflict economic losses on Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine must stop Russia's attempts to break through in the east and reduce its influence in the region.
  • It is important to deprive the Russian Federation of the opportunity to use fire lines and hinder the recovery of Ukraine's economy.
  • Allies must transfer air defense systems to Kyiv for long-term defense and control over the territory.

From steps to Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia

Ambassador James O'Brien, the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, voiced his proposals.

When I talk about Ukraine's success strategy now, it's about stopping Russia's attempts to break through in the east. And this is the first step to success, he emphasised.

In addition, it is extremely important to deprive the aggressor country of the opportunity to use its fire lines and prevent Ukraine from restoring its economy.

According to the representative of Anthony Blinken's team, the way to this is extremely simple - it is necessary to transfer as many air defense systems as possible to Ukraine, so that it has the opportunity to fight for a long period of time.

Then there is a moment when Russia has to think about whether it can advance further, he explained.

According to James O'Brien, Ukraine's success also lies in its ability to control all of its internationally recognised territory ultimately.

US will soon announce a new military aid package to Ukraine

This information was reported by the correspondent of "Voice of America", Karla Babb, concerning her insider in the White House.

He says it is about a package of military aid for 150 million dollars.

As mentioned earlier, American leader Joe Biden recently signed a bill providing $61 billion in support for Ukraine.

The House of Representatives of the Congress could not consider it for several months before that.

Immediately after the signing, Biden said that the US would begin supplying weapons from the next aid package to Ukraine within hours.

US

