Ukraine should stop Russia's offensive on Ukrainian East to win war, US State Department official says
Source:  Radio Svoboda

According to the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien, Ukraine is capable of defeating the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin and preserving its sovereignty and national economy.

Points of attention

  • According to the conclusions of the US State Department, Ukraine must stop the offensive of the Russian Federation in the east in order to win the war.
  • To preserve the economy and protect trade routes, Ukraine needs an air defense system against its Western partners.
  • Ukraine is successfully destabilizing the positions of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, which indicates an improvement on the battlefield.
  • The US State Department is confident in the victory of Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation and support for the principle of the impossibility of resolving the conflict without the consent of Ukraine.
  • Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is aware of the threat posed by Ukraine's confrontation and the changing situation on the Black Sea route for the Russian army.

What conditions are necessary for the victory of Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation

O'Brien believes that Ukraine, with the help of its Western partners, should be strong enough to end the criminal war unleashed by Russia on its terms.

Between what we are doing here this week and what has been done in recent months, we are very confident that Ukraine will be able to say to Russia: we can keep fighting and defeating you until 2025 and beyond, if you want. Under these circumstances, we believe that Ukraine is capable of repelling Russia and preserving the functioning of its economy, — emphasized the representative of the US State Department.

The US is convinced of the victory of Ukraine and the war against the Russian Federation
James O'Brien

He noted that at the moment, Ukraine must first stop the offensive of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the east.

Ukraine must stop Russia's advance in the east. We can already see that Russia's vaunted spring offensive is already collapsing, as part of the territory is being returned after aid from the US and other partners began to arrive in the spring, O'Brien emphasised.

The US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs added that Ukraine should keep its trade routes and economic centres open and protected.

For this, Western partners should help Kyiv with air defence systems.

That's why this week President Biden announced a whole new set of both strategic and hundreds of tactical air defense systems that will allow Ukraine to keep the economy running and provide hope and tax revenue for society, O'Brien explained.

He noted that Ukraine should also destabilize the firing positions of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

A significant part of the Black Sea Fleet withdrew from the Crimea. Many Russian planes left Crimea. And Russia's ability to attack Ukraine from close range is now "falling apart." So, taking this into account, we believe that Ukraine's position has really improved significantly. We are approaching the end of the year, and Ukraine will be able to tell Russia that we pushed you back, — emphasises the representative of the US State Department.

According to O'Brien, the Big Seven agreed to allocate a $50 billion loan to Ukraine at the expense of profits from the Russian Federation's frozen assets.

What the State Department says about Hungary's "peaceful" efforts

O'Brien emphasised that Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán's actions and appeals have no legal or political force.

The representative of the US State Department once again emphasized that the Western partners continue to adhere to the principle: "Nothing about Ukraine without the consent of Ukraine."

When different politicians start to feel that they are the ones who have to settle the conflict, I see it as mediator envy. Everyone wants to be special. And if the message carries the message of the coalition that supports Ukraine and the alliance, then it has support. If it's (and some suspect the message may have been different) just one person offering ideas, it doesn't have any power, O'Brien explained.

According to the US assistant secretary of state, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "understands well enough not to trust this as a reflection of what he is facing."

