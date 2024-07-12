According to the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien, Ukraine is capable of defeating the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin and preserving its sovereignty and national economy.
Points of attention
- According to the conclusions of the US State Department, Ukraine must stop the offensive of the Russian Federation in the east in order to win the war.
- To preserve the economy and protect trade routes, Ukraine needs an air defense system against its Western partners.
- Ukraine is successfully destabilizing the positions of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, which indicates an improvement on the battlefield.
- The US State Department is confident in the victory of Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation and support for the principle of the impossibility of resolving the conflict without the consent of Ukraine.
- Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is aware of the threat posed by Ukraine's confrontation and the changing situation on the Black Sea route for the Russian army.
What conditions are necessary for the victory of Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation
O'Brien believes that Ukraine, with the help of its Western partners, should be strong enough to end the criminal war unleashed by Russia on its terms.
He noted that at the moment, Ukraine must first stop the offensive of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the east.
The US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs added that Ukraine should keep its trade routes and economic centres open and protected.
For this, Western partners should help Kyiv with air defence systems.
He noted that Ukraine should also destabilize the firing positions of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
According to O'Brien, the Big Seven agreed to allocate a $50 billion loan to Ukraine at the expense of profits from the Russian Federation's frozen assets.
What the State Department says about Hungary's "peaceful" efforts
O'Brien emphasised that Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán's actions and appeals have no legal or political force.
The representative of the US State Department once again emphasized that the Western partners continue to adhere to the principle: "Nothing about Ukraine without the consent of Ukraine."
According to the US assistant secretary of state, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "understands well enough not to trust this as a reflection of what he is facing."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-