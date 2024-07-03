Ukraine stopped activity of important electrometallurgical plant for Russia's military industry

As a result of a drone attack on the night of July 1, a unique object of the Russian military industry — the Oskol Electrometallurgical Plant named after Ugarov (OEMP) — was seriously damaged. The Online.UA reports regarding the sources in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

What is known about the new DIU, FIS joint operation against the Russian plant in Oskol?

What is essential to understand is that the Ugarov Oskol Electrometallurgical Plant (OEMP) is the only full-cycle metallurgical enterprise in the Russian Federation.

The joint efforts of the DIU and FIS resulted in the successful operation.

According to Online.UA insiders in the DIU, the plant stopped working because kamikaze drones damaged two primary power substations in the Belgorod region: the "Stary Oskol" substation near the village of Neznamovoe and the "Metalurgiynaya" substation near the village of Volokonovskoe. The Metalurgiynaya substation is one of the largest electrical substations in Europe.

In addition, it is reported that as a result of the operation, the Oskol electrometallurgical plant was completely de-energised - the only full-cycle metallurgical enterprise in Russia, where the technology of direct recovery of iron and smelting in electric furnaces has been implemented, which makes it possible to obtain metal practically free of harmful impurities and residual elements.

As a result of the blackout, all the electric arc furnaces in which the metal froze stopped. To start them up again, it is necessary to carry out a complete cleaning of these furnaces and replace the arc elements, which may take several months.

Some OEMP workers believe that new furnaces will have to be installed. Taking into account the fact that OEMP was built by German specialists using German technologies, without their participation it will probably be difficult to resume the operation of the plant, the insider says. Share

Why OEMP isvitaltant for the Russian military industry

Sources in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) note that the electrometallurgical plant is of exceptional importance for the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.

The facility produced high-quality steel, including alloyed types of special steels (SBQ) for the automotive industry and machine-building, using domainless technology to reduce iron "MIDREX" and electric arc melting directly. In particular, the following enterprises of the Russian military industry use the products of the plant in their work:

"GAZ" (rolled blanks for the production of automotive sheet steel; blanks for stamping car frames; rolled blanks for the production of armoured sheets for light armoured vehicles; blanks for the production of bodies);

"UAZ" (rolled blanks for the production of automotive sheet steel; blanks for stamping car frames; rolled blanks for the production of armoured sheets for light armoured vehicles)

"KAMAZ" (rolled blanks for the production of automotive sheet steel; blanks for stamping car frames; rolled blanks for the production of armoured sheets for light armoured vehicles);

factories of the group of bearing companies "EPK" and "SKF" (manufacture bearings for, including military equipment);

"AUTONORMAL" enterprise (manufactures fasteners for automotive and defence plants, in particular, all types of high-strength bolts, bolts, and other elements used for the manufacture and repair of automotive and armoured vehicles);