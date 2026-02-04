Ukraine Support Fund to receive 1.4 billion euros in revenue from frozen Russian assets

The international depository Euroclear has published financial results for 2025, according to which Ukraine will receive another tranche of interest income from frozen Russian assets in the amount of 1.4 billion euros.
Points of attention
- Ukraine is set to receive a tranche of 1.4 billion euros from blocked Russian assets through Euroclear in 2026.
- Euroclear's financial report for 2025 revealed a decrease in revenue from Russian assets, affected by lower interest rates and expenses for blocking payments.
EU to provide Ukraine with 1.4 billion euros in proceeds from frozen Russian assets
This is stated in the official Euroclear report dated February 4, 2026.
The company has formed a total payment of 3.3 billion euros for the European Commission to support Ukraine.
Of this amount, €1.6 billion was paid in the summer of 2025, and another €1.4 billion is expected to be transferred in early 2026.
The report notes that sanctions against Russia and Moscow's response have resulted in a loss of €34 million in revenue. In addition, Euroclear has spent more than €100 million on payment blocking, asset management and legal defense.
To cover possible risks, the company created a reserve of 342 million euros. Total costs related to sanctions compliance and risk protection amounted to about 455 million euros. As of the end of 2025, Euroclear Bank's balance sheet reached 222 billion euros, of which 195 billion euros were frozen Russian assets.
