Ukraine Support Fund to receive 1.4 billion euros in revenue from frozen Russian assets

The international depository Euroclear has published financial results for 2025, according to which Ukraine will receive another tranche of interest income from frozen Russian assets in the amount of 1.4 billion euros.

EU to provide Ukraine with 1.4 billion euros in proceeds from frozen Russian assets

This is stated in the official Euroclear report dated February 4, 2026.

In 2025, Euroclear received €5 billion in revenue from blocked Russian assets, down 26% from the previous year, due to lower interest rates. Share

The company has formed a total payment of 3.3 billion euros for the European Commission to support Ukraine.

Of this amount, €1.6 billion was paid in the summer of 2025, and another €1.4 billion is expected to be transferred in early 2026.

The report notes that sanctions against Russia and Moscow's response have resulted in a loss of €34 million in revenue. In addition, Euroclear has spent more than €100 million on payment blocking, asset management and legal defense.