Putin brazenly offers to pay for Russia's participation in the Peace Council with frozen assets
Category
World
Publication date

Putin brazenly offers to pay for Russia's participation in the Peace Council with frozen assets

Putin
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, wants to join the Trump Peace Council and pay a membership fee of $1 billion from Russian assets frozen in the United States.

Points of attention

  • Vladimir Putin, the illegitimate President of Russia, has expressed interest in joining the Trump Peace Council by using $1 billion worth of frozen Russian assets as a membership fee.
  • The proposal raises questions about the consequences of such a bold move by Putin in international relations and its potential impact on the dynamics between Russia and the United States.

Putin wants to pay with frozen Russian assets for a seat on Trump's Peace Council

The Russian dictator announced this during a meeting with the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

Thus, Putin stated that he had received Trump's personal letter inviting him to the Peace Council and thanked him for it. He instructed the Foreign Ministry to study the proposal for the Peace Council and consult with partners, after which the Russian Federation would respond.

"The Russian Federation is ready to send $1 billion to the Peace Council from Russian funds frozen in the United States," the dictator brazenly noted.

Also, according to Putin, the Russian Federation is discussing with the United States the use of frozen Russian assets to restore territories in the "NVO" zone.

Putin cynically believes that the US will "pull" the purchase of Greenland if it is sold at prices comparable to those for which Russia sold Alaska.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Europe split over resuming dialogue with Putin
Britain rejected the idea of France and Italy
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Spanish Prime Minister Predicts "Overwhelming Happiness for Putin"
Trump continues to shake up the international arena

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?