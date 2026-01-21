Putin brazenly offers to pay for Russia's participation in the Peace Council with frozen assets

The illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, wants to join the Trump Peace Council and pay a membership fee of $1 billion from Russian assets frozen in the United States.

The Russian dictator announced this during a meeting with the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

Thus, Putin stated that he had received Trump's personal letter inviting him to the Peace Council and thanked him for it. He instructed the Foreign Ministry to study the proposal for the Peace Council and consult with partners, after which the Russian Federation would respond.

"The Russian Federation is ready to send $1 billion to the Peace Council from Russian funds frozen in the United States," the dictator brazenly noted.

Also, according to Putin, the Russian Federation is discussing with the United States the use of frozen Russian assets to restore territories in the "NVO" zone.