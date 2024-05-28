Ukraine takes out of repair another NPP unit

After the repair, the nuclear unit of one of the nuclear power plants was connected to the power grid, which will add 1,000 MW of power to the power system.

In Ukraine, the next unit of the nuclear power plant was taken out of repair ahead of schedule

The planned repair of the nuclear unit was completed three days ahead of schedule, and now the unit is gaining power.

This unit became the second unit of the NPP on which specialists carried out repair work this year. In addition, several more units are being prepared for planned outages for repairs, so that they can then ensure stable and uninterrupted operation during the heating season.

Attacks of the Russian Federation on the Ukrainian energy industry

During the massive shelling of Ukraine on the night of April 11, the Russians destroyed the Trypil TPP in the city of Ukrainka, Kyiv region. Therefore, PJSC "Centrenergo" lost 100% of the generation. It includes:

Zmiiv TPP in Kharkiv Oblast (destroyed by the Russians);

Trypillia TPP in Kyiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

Uglehirsk TPP in Donetsk region (captured by the Russians).

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the most significant combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv then.

Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dnipro HPP, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 was critically damaged.

After that, the Russians attacked critical infrastructure several more times. On the night of May 8, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones.