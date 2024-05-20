Austria provides €5 million for Ukraine's energy infrastructure restoration

The Ministry of Climate Protection of Austria will allocate five million euros to Ukraine. They will be aimed at restoring Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which was badly damaged after more than two years of full-scale war with Russia.

Austria will contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which was damaged by Russian missile and drone strikes.

Der Standart reported it.

Austria must stand on the side of humanity in this war as a neutral country. Leonore Gewessler Austrian Minister of Climate Protection

According to her, this money was supposed to contribute to "at least some simplification" of recovery.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Austria Vasyl Khymynets expressed gratitude for the "strong signal of solidarity".

Against the backdrop of Russian efforts to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure through airstrikes and artillery fire, this financial assistance from the federal government is extremely important for the restoration of energy infrastructure facilities and the provision of electricity to the population of Ukraine. Share

The money was allocated from the Austrian Ministry of Climate Protection budget. It will be distributed in Ukraine through the Energy Community and used to purchase badly needed spare parts, generators, and power line repairs.

Aid to Ukraine from Austria

Austria provides multifaceted humanitarian aid to Ukraine but does not supply weapons due to its neutrality. In particular, Vienna accepted more than 80,000 Ukrainian refugees, providing them with temporary protection, housing, food, medical care and access to education.

In addition, Austria allocated millions of euros to humanitarian organizations working in Ukraine and neighboring countries to provide aid to those affected by the conflict.

In April, Austria allocated 2 million euros to Ukraine for humanitarian projects.