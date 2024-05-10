Ukrainian governement allocated over ₴7 billion for reconstruction of energy system
Ukrainian governement allocated over ₴7 billion for reconstruction of energy system

Denis Shmyhal
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
During the meeting on May 10, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated 7 billion 168 million Ukrainian hryvnias for the reconstruction of the Ukrainian energy system.

Ukraine allocated funds for the reconstruction of the energy system

Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, announced the allocation of funds based on the results of the meeting.

The situation in energy is now one of the most difficult. Network and generation repairs are ongoing 24/7.

Denis Shmyhal

Denis Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine

The head of the government explained that for the allocated 7 billion 168 million hryvnias, equipment will be purchased for the restoration of the high-voltage network, as well as for better synchronisation of the energy system of Ukraine and the EU.

He thanked the World Bank group, which provided grants for the implementation of this project.

Shmyhal said that now the Headquarters is working on a permanent basis to prepare for the next heating season. According to him, a big bet is placed on the decentralisation of the energy system.

The Energy Efficiency Fund launched the "GreenDIM" program. Condominiums can receive compensation of up to 1 million hryvnias for the installation of solar power plants and up to 2 million hryvnias for the installation of heat pumps for heating.

The head of the government noted that NCREKP made the relevant decision that new generating plants will be connected to electric networks according to a simplified procedure and without payment of the connection rate.

The government expects to be able to significantly decentralise the Ukrainian energy system within the next six months.

The situation in the energy system of Ukraine

As a result of Russian attacks on the energy system of Ukraine, there is a significant shortage of electricity.

"Ukrenergo" reported on May 9 that from 18:00 to 07:00 industrial consumption will be limited.

Also, capacity limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect from 18:00 to 07:00 on May 11.

