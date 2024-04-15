Ukraine starts construction of two power units at Khmelnytskyi NPP
Ukraine starts construction of two power units at Khmelnytskyi NPP

NAEC "Energoatom"
nuclear power plant
At the Khmelnytskyi NPP, the construction of power units No. 5 and No. 6 using the American AR1000 Westinghouse technology began.

What is known about the construction of power units at the Khmelnytskyi NPP

As noted, Westinghouse AR1000 technology features the ability to maneuver blocks, which is important for Ukraine because the Russians are destroying the balancing power of the Ukrainian energy industry.

Thus, the fifth power unit at the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant will be the first in Ukraine built using American AR1000 technology.

This is a major geopolitical project of common interest to Ukraine and the United States. The technologies that we will build and develop together will displace the Russians from the European nuclear energy market, said the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko.

These units at the Khmelnytskyi NPP will be the first of nine planned to be built in Ukraine together with Westinghouse using AR1000 technology.

This year, Ukraine plans to begin construction of four new nuclear reactors to compensate for energy lost due to a full-scale war with Russia. All four reactors will be built at the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

The head of Energoatom, Petro Kotin, said that after the construction of new power units at the Khmelnytskyi NPP is completed, the plant's capacity will exceed that of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia NPP.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on the Ukrainian energy industry

During the massive shelling of Ukraine on the night of April 11, the Russians destroyed the Trypil TPP in the city of Ukrainka, Kyiv region. PJSC "Centrenergo" lost 100% of the generation. It includes:

  • Zmiiv TPP in Kharkiv region

  • TrypiILIA TPP in Kyiv region

  • Vuglegirsk TPP in Donetsk region

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the most significant combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv.

The occupiers hit the Dniprovskaya HPP, among other things, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

On the night of March 29, Russia carried out a large-scale missile strike against the facilities of the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine. Then it damaged the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions. The targets of the occupiers were also the Kaniv and Dniester hydropower plants located in the Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.

According to the Energy Research Center estimates, severe restrictions for consumers can be expected in July and August after the recent attacks on energy.

