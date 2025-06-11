Ukraine to acquire RapidRanger air defense systems and Martlet missiles for £1.7 billion in British aid

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to attract almost 1.7 billion pounds from the United Kingdom for additional weapons purchases. These include RapidRanger air defense systems, as well as Martlet light multi-purpose missiles.
Points of attention
- Ukraine is set to strengthen its air defense by acquiring RapidRanger air defense systems and Martlet missiles with the help of £1.7 billion in aid from the United Kingdom.
- The additional weapons purchases aim to enhance Ukraine's ability to counter potential threats and bolster its defense capabilities.
- Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the decision to procure the air defense systems and missiles during a government meeting, emphasizing the importance of this investment in ensuring national security.
Ukraine to acquire additional RapidRanger air defense systems and Martlet missiles
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this during a government meeting on June 11.
Shmyhal recalled that this month the United Kingdom announced record assistance for the creation of drones.
We are talking about 350 million pounds, which will allow us to transfer 100,000 drones to Ukraine this year.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-