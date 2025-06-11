Ukraine to acquire RapidRanger air defense systems and Martlet missiles for £1.7 billion in British aid
Denis Shmyhal
RapidRanger
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to attract almost 1.7 billion pounds from the United Kingdom for additional weapons purchases. These include RapidRanger air defense systems, as well as Martlet light multi-purpose missiles.

Points of attention

Ukraine to acquire additional RapidRanger air defense systems and Martlet missiles

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this during a government meeting on June 11.

Today we are making a decision to attract almost £1.7 billion from the UK for additional arms purchases. With this money, we plan to purchase RapidRanger air defense systems, as well as Martlet light multi-purpose missiles. This will significantly strengthen our air defense and ability to stop the enemy.

Denys Shmyhal

Denys Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine

Shmyhal recalled that this month the United Kingdom announced record assistance for the creation of drones.

We are talking about 350 million pounds, which will allow us to transfer 100,000 drones to Ukraine this year.

