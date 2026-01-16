Ukraine will have to make "painful concessions" to end the war against Russia — Pavel

Czech President Petr Pavel said that Ukraine will have to make "painful concessions" to end the war. According to him, Kyiv is ready for such a step.
Points of attention
- Czech President emphasizes Ukraine's need to make 'painful concessions' to reach a resolution in the war against Russia.
- The US and EU play crucial roles in countering Russian aggression in Ukraine, according to Czech President Pavel.
Pavel believes that Ukraine is ready to make painful concessions to end the war
Pavel said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The President of the Czech Republic emphasized that Ukraine has done a lot towards reaching an acceptable solution.
In addition, the Czech leader said that the United States should play an important role in countering Russian aggression, and added that the EU cannot remain on the sidelines.
As a reminder, Ukraine continues to negotiate with its European and American partners on a peace plan. Today, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine and the United States are currently not on the same side on some issues of the peace agreement.
