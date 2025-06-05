The administration of US President Donald Trump is redirecting missile destroyers that Ukraine was supposed to receive to combat Russian drones to the US military in the Middle East.
Points of attention
- The US administration under President Donald Trump diverted missile destroyers initially designated for Ukraine to the Middle East for combatting Russian drones, disregarding Ukraine's need for air defense missile components.
- The decision to redirect components of air defense missiles to the Middle East was made without taking into account Ukraine's essential equipment needs, leaving Ukrainian military personnel without crucial resources in combating aerial threats.
- US Defense Secretary authorized supplying detonators purchased for Ukraine to the US Air Force, stating an urgent need for these components by the military, impacting Ukraine's capability to effectively utilize ground-based air defense systems against Russian drones.
The US left Ukraine without missile components for air defense
In a memo, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized the Pentagon's unit that ensures commanders' weapons needs are met to supply detonators to the US Air Force, even though they were purchased for Ukraine.
In a previously unreleased statement, the Pentagon informed the Senate Armed Services Committee that the US military's need for these bombers is "an urgent matter as determined by the Secretary of Defense."
The decision to send bombers to Ukraine was made during the administration of former US President Joe Biden.
The US Air Force has adapted the missiles to be launched by F-16s and F-15Es against drones. The system is cheaper than the Sidewinder and AMRAAM air-to-air missiles.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-