Ukraine will not receive air defense missile components from the US — what is the reason

The administration of US President Donald Trump is redirecting missile destroyers that Ukraine was supposed to receive to combat Russian drones to the US military in the Middle East.

The US left Ukraine without missile components for air defense

In a memo, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized the Pentagon's unit that ensures commanders' weapons needs are met to supply detonators to the US Air Force, even though they were purchased for Ukraine.

In a previously unreleased statement, the Pentagon informed the Senate Armed Services Committee that the US military's need for these bombers is "an urgent matter as determined by the Secretary of Defense."

The decision to send bombers to Ukraine was made during the administration of former US President Joe Biden.

Ukrainian military personnel have used missile detonators in ground-based air defense systems to combat Russian drones. The Pentagon has emphasized their effectiveness. The key component is a proximity detonator that activates an explosion when the missile approaches the drone.

The US Air Force has adapted the missiles to be launched by F-16s and F-15Es against drones. The system is cheaper than the Sidewinder and AMRAAM air-to-air missiles.