Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo believes that the United States did not do enough to stop Russia's war and restore peace in Ukraine in 2014.
Points of attention
- Mike Pompeo believes the United States did not take sufficient action to halt Russia's war against Ukraine and restore peace in 2014.
- Pompeo highlights the need to resist Russian pressure and return to stability after failed attempts to prevent a full-scale invasion in 2022.
Pompeo spoke about US actions to end Russia's war against Ukraine
He stated this during the second international security forum Black Sea Security Forum in Odessa.
According to him, despite all efforts, US representatives have failed to thwart the plans of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and prevent a full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.
Pompeo admitted that it was a "different time" then and Russia's aggression was "not as massive," but he noted: "if you look at the documents that were discussed during the Minsk talks, I'm sure they are almost identical to what is being talked about now."
He also assured that the United States will not be able to afford to abandon Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.
As for the deeper question of whether Ukraine is considered a "pawn" — I don't think so. I don't think anyone thinks like this: "We'll sacrifice it and get peace."
He pointed out that many members of the Republican Party "have expressed views that are contrary to America's deep national interests on this issue."
Recall that while Pompeo was serving as US Secretary of State, the "Crimean Declaration" was adopted and made public on July 25, 2018, 10 days after the official meeting between Trump (during his first presidential term) and Putin in Helsinki.
That document stated that "Russia, through its invasion of Ukraine and attempted annexation of Crimea in 2014, attempted to undermine a fundamental international principle held by democratic states: no country may forcibly change the borders of another."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-