By the end of 2025, Poland will send $100 million for the urgent purchase of American weapons for Ukraine under the PURL program.

Poland to provide Ukraine with $100 million for American weapons

This was stated in Brussels by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski before the start of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on November 20.

Sikorsky promised to transfer $100 million from the budget for American weapons for Ukraine.

We intend to transfer $100 million from the budget, which is already in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for military assistance to Ukraine under the PURL program, under which we purchase American weapons. Radoslav Sikorsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

He added that the funds will be transferred by the end of 2025.

Under the PURL program, launched by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in July 2025, NATO allies are purchasing American weapons for Ukraine.

Thus, on Tuesday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced plans to approve the allocation of 100 million euros within the PURL instrument for the purchase of weapons for Ukraine by NATO countries from the United States within a month. Share

Germany will also make an additional contribution of 150 million euros to the PURL initiative, which helps purchase American weapons for Ukraine.