Ukraine will receive 100 VAMTAC armored tactical vehicles and a batch of artillery shells from Spain

Spain is transferring 100 VAMTAC armored tactical vehicles to Ukraine, as well as a batch of 155-mm artillery ammunition.
Points of attention
- Spain is transferring 100 VAMTAC armored tactical vehicles and artillery shells to Ukraine as a show of support during challenging times.
- This military aid from Spain is vital for Ukraine's defense against large-scale Russian attacks.
- President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Spain's continuous support and assistance in providing crucial defense equipment like Hawk and Patriot missiles.
Ukraine will receive new military aid from Spain
It is noted that during a visit to Kyiv on April 22, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles confirmed to President Volodymyr Zelensky that the Border Guard Service of Ukraine will receive 100 VAMTAC armored tactical vehicles for its needs, the delivery of which will begin in early May.
The assistance will also include 155mm shells for artillery units.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Minister, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and all of Spain for their support throughout all these years.
We really appreciate that we can always count on your help. Thank you for supporting Ukrainian air defense with Hawk and Patriot missiles. These weapons are in short supply, and therefore Spain's help is very important for our defense against massive Russian attacks.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-