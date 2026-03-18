Ukraine and Spain signed agreements on cooperation in the production of missiles and air defense systems
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Economics
Publication date

Ukraine and Spain signed agreements on cooperation in the production of missiles and air defense systems

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine
Читати українською

Ukrainian manufacturers have signed cooperation documents with Spanish manufacturers regarding cooperation in the missile industry and air defense.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine and Spain have signed agreements for joint production of missiles and anti-aircraft equipment, aiming to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies.
  • The cooperation documents include establishing joint Ukrainian-Spanish military production and training programs between Diplomatic Academies.

Ukraine and Spain will jointly produce missiles and air defense systems

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The ceremony of signing bilateral documents took place in the presence of the Head of State of Ukraine and Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez.

In particular, government representatives signed Memorandums on joint Ukrainian-Spanish military production, as well as on joint training of specialists between the Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine and the Diplomatic School of Spain.

The parties also adopted an Agreement on Financial and Technical Assistance between the Governments of Spain and Ukraine, as well as a Grant Agreement between JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" and a Spanish credit and financial institution.

In addition, the governments of Ukraine and Spain signed a contract between JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" and the Spanish company "TRIA RAIL".

Zelensky in Spain

The Head of State met with the management of the Spanish engineering and technology group Sener Aerospace & Defence.

Today, our manufacturers signed four documents on cooperation here, three of which are with Sener. The agreements concern establishing cooperation in the missile industry and air defense. This is what will strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The parties discussed the possibilities of producing and strengthening Ukrainian air defense.

According to Zelensky, strengthening air defense and protecting lives is the top priority. Ukraine is also interested in joint projects in the field of long-range drone production. Ukraine has new developments and is ready to scale them up.

We expect that all agreements between Ukrainian and Spanish manufacturers will be implemented as soon as possible. Thank you for your support and willingness to work together.

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