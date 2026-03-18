Ukraine and Spain signed agreements on cooperation in the production of missiles and air defense systems

Ukrainian manufacturers have signed cooperation documents with Spanish manufacturers regarding cooperation in the missile industry and air defense.
Points of attention
- Ukraine and Spain have signed agreements for joint production of missiles and anti-aircraft equipment, aiming to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies.
- The cooperation documents include establishing joint Ukrainian-Spanish military production and training programs between Diplomatic Academies.
Ukraine and Spain will jointly produce missiles and air defense systems
This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
The ceremony of signing bilateral documents took place in the presence of the Head of State of Ukraine and Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez.
In particular, government representatives signed Memorandums on joint Ukrainian-Spanish military production, as well as on joint training of specialists between the Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine and the Diplomatic School of Spain.
In addition, the governments of Ukraine and Spain signed a contract between JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" and the Spanish company "TRIA RAIL".
The Head of State met with the management of the Spanish engineering and technology group Sener Aerospace & Defence.
The parties discussed the possibilities of producing and strengthening Ukrainian air defense.
According to Zelensky, strengthening air defense and protecting lives is the top priority. Ukraine is also interested in joint projects in the field of long-range drone production. Ukraine has new developments and is ready to scale them up.
We expect that all agreements between Ukrainian and Spanish manufacturers will be implemented as soon as possible. Thank you for your support and willingness to work together.
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