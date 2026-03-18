Ukraine and Spain signed agreements on cooperation in the production of missiles and air defense systems

Ukrainian manufacturers have signed cooperation documents with Spanish manufacturers regarding cooperation in the missile industry and air defense.

Ukraine and Spain will jointly produce missiles and air defense systems

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The ceremony of signing bilateral documents took place in the presence of the Head of State of Ukraine and Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez.

In particular, government representatives signed Memorandums on joint Ukrainian-Spanish military production, as well as on joint training of specialists between the Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine and the Diplomatic School of Spain.

The parties also adopted an Agreement on Financial and Technical Assistance between the Governments of Spain and Ukraine, as well as a Grant Agreement between JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" and a Spanish credit and financial institution. Share

In addition, the governments of Ukraine and Spain signed a contract between JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" and the Spanish company "TRIA RAIL".

Zelensky in Spain

The Head of State met with the management of the Spanish engineering and technology group Sener Aerospace & Defence.

Today, our manufacturers signed four documents on cooperation here, three of which are with Sener. The agreements concern establishing cooperation in the missile industry and air defense. This is what will strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The parties discussed the possibilities of producing and strengthening Ukrainian air defense.

According to Zelensky, strengthening air defense and protecting lives is the top priority. Ukraine is also interested in joint projects in the field of long-range drone production. Ukraine has new developments and is ready to scale them up.