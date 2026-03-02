Sanchez forbids US from using Spanish military bases to attack Iran

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has banned the US military from using Spanish military bases to attack targets in Iran.

Spain opposes use of its military bases to strike Iran

15 US aircraft have left the Rota and Moron military bases in southern Spain since the start of the US and Israeli attacks on Iran, according to maps published today on the flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

FlightRadar24 shows that at least seven aircraft that took off from Roth and Moron bases landed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez said Spain would not allow its military bases, which are jointly operated by the United States and Spain but are under Spanish sovereignty, to be used for attacks on Iran, which Spain has condemned.

Spanish bases are not being used for this operation, and they will not be used for anything that is not included in the agreement with the United States, or for anything that is not in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations. Share

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said that American aircraft — mostly designed for aerial refueling, including Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker models — were permanently stationed in Spain.