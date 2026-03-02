Sanchez forbids US from using Spanish military bases to attack Iran
Category
World
Publication date

Sanchez forbids US from using Spanish military bases to attack Iran

Spain
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has banned the US military from using Spanish military bases to attack targets in Iran.

Points of attention

  • Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has prohibited the US military from using Spanish military bases for attacks on Iran.
  • Spain has expressed its opposition to the use of its military bases for strikes on Iran.
  • 15 US aircraft have departed from the Rota and Moron military bases in southern Spain since the onset of US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

Spain opposes use of its military bases to strike Iran

15 US aircraft have left the Rota and Moron military bases in southern Spain since the start of the US and Israeli attacks on Iran, according to maps published today on the flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

FlightRadar24 shows that at least seven aircraft that took off from Roth and Moron bases landed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez said Spain would not allow its military bases, which are jointly operated by the United States and Spain but are under Spanish sovereignty, to be used for attacks on Iran, which Spain has condemned.

Spanish bases are not being used for this operation, and they will not be used for anything that is not included in the agreement with the United States, or for anything that is not in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said that American aircraft — mostly designed for aerial refueling, including Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker models — were permanently stationed in Spain.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Ukrainian government supported the Iranian people amid the new conflict
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine remains on the side of the Iranian people
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Iran attacked refineries in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait
Iran
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Events in Iran are a signal to Putin about the end of dictatorships — Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?