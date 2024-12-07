Ukraine will receive 40 BMPs from Sweden and Denmark

On the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the governments of Sweden and Denmark announced their intention to transfer 40 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Sweden.

The department noted that this initiative will be financed by previous contributions from both countries, as well as within the framework of a contract between the US Defense Materiel Administration and the Danish Ministry of Defense Procurement and Logistics Organization with BAE Systems Hägglunds.

According to the agreement, Denmark will receive 115 BMP, Sweden — 50 to replace the equipment already transferred to Ukraine, and 40 units will go directly to Kyiv. The total value of the contract is SEK 25 million (about $2.3 million).

The Minister of Defense of Sweden, Paul Jönsson, noted that these investments will contribute to increasing the number of Swedish combat vehicles, which will help increase security both in Europe and in Ukraine.

The Minister of Defense of Sweden, Paul Jönsson, noted that these investments will contribute to increasing the number of Swedish combat vehicles, which will help increase security both in Europe and in Ukraine.

CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, developed by BAE Systems-Hägglunds, are actively used in the armies of the Scandinavian countries, Estonia and the Netherlands. These vehicles feature reinforced armor capable of withstanding 30mm shells and a 40mm L70 Bofors gun. Earlier, Sweden also handed over 50 such BMPs to Ukraine.

What was included in Sweden's new package of military aid to Ukraine

As noted, this package is aimed at ensuring the most important military needs of Ukraine and providing conditions for future operations. It includes equipment donations, direct purchases, equipment kits and financial assistance.

The package also includes three large contracts for the purchase of priority equipment with a total value of about SEK 600 million (approximately EUR 52 million).

The aid package includes military equipment for ground combat worth SEK 500 million (about EUR 43 million). Sweden previously provided Ukraine with anti-aircraft missile systems, and now the package includes additional Robot 70 anti-aircraft missiles to strengthen air defenses.