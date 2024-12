Украина получит 40 БМП от Швеции и Дании

Today, Swedish and Danish defence procurement authorities have signed a contract with BAE Systems Hägglunds worth SEK25 billion to procure 205 CV 90 infantry fighting vehicles. 115 will go to 🇩🇰, 50 to 🇸🇪 and 40 are jointly procured by 🇩🇰 and 🇸🇪 for 🇺🇦. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/FVVPr18mOh