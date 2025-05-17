Ukraine will receive 400 M113 armored personnel carriers from Italy

Italy is preparing the eleventh package of military assistance to Ukraine, which includes the transfer of 400 M113 armored personnel carriers.

Italy to transfer 400 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

It is noted that Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto presented to the Public Security Committee the eleventh package of military assistance that Italy plans to transfer to Ukraine.

It should include a satellite surveillance system, which is necessary for planning reconnaissance operations, as well as 400 M113 armored tracked vehicles.

As the publication notes, the Italian army has been using such armored personnel carriers since the 1970s and they are still in service in a number of countries, including Israel.

The authors also noted that after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine received several hundred M113 tracked armored personnel carriers and their modifications, including the YPR-765 and M577 Command Post Carrier, from various NATO countries. Share

According to the Ukrainian side, the M113 tracked armored personnel carriers provided by Western partners have proven themselves as "reliable resources" for the army. The light armor and maneuverability of these vehicles have a positive effect on the performance of combat missions on the front line.

Thanks to their compact size, low need for combat training, and modifications, including anti-drone nets that are often seen on the equipment, the M113 effectively transports troops to designated areas and evacuates the wounded from the battlefield.

In January, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto in Kyiv. They agreed to strengthen defense cooperation between the two countries.