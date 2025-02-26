Ukraine will receive 700 million euros for demining equipment — when exactly

The participants of the Mine Action Coalition will allocate 700 million euros to Ukraine for the purchase of demining equipment until 2034.

Partners will provide Ukraine with 700 million euros for demining

This was discussed at the eleventh meeting of the Mine Action Coalition.

During the meeting, the participants also agreed on priorities for the procurement of weapons, military equipment, and necessary equipment within the coalition for 2025.

In the last quarter of last year, material and technical equipment worth 16.1 million euros was purchased. The 2025 budget is planned at 130 million euros. As of February, the Central Project Management Agency has already accumulated 51 million euros, said Ruslan Beregulya, head of the Main Directorate for Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety. Share

He also added that the coalition participants were interested in the experience of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, acquired over three years of large-scale war. In particular, at the initiative of Lithuania and Ukraine, they plan to create working groups that will study the latest methods of servicing engineering barriers, innovations in mine action, including the use of UAVs and artificial intelligence during non-technical inspections.

In addition, Beregulya handed over to the coalition leader countries the "Roadmap of the Coalition for Demining Capabilities until 2035", approved by the leadership of the Ministry of Defense.