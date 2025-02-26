Ukraine will receive 700 million euros for demining equipment — when exactly
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine will receive 700 million euros for demining equipment — when exactly

Ministry of Defence Ukraine
demining
Читати українською

The participants of the Mine Action Coalition will allocate 700 million euros to Ukraine for the purchase of demining equipment until 2034.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine will receive 700 million euros from the Mine Action Coalition for demining equipment purchases until 2034.
  • The 'Roadmap of the Coalition for Mine Action Capabilities to 2035' will aid in the development of mine action activities in Ukraine.
  • Coalition members will be exploring innovative methods such as using UAVs and artificial intelligence for demining purposes.

Partners will provide Ukraine with 700 million euros for demining

This was discussed at the eleventh meeting of the Mine Action Coalition.

During the meeting, the participants also agreed on priorities for the procurement of weapons, military equipment, and necessary equipment within the coalition for 2025.

In the last quarter of last year, material and technical equipment worth 16.1 million euros was purchased. The 2025 budget is planned at 130 million euros. As of February, the Central Project Management Agency has already accumulated 51 million euros, said Ruslan Beregulya, head of the Main Directorate for Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety.

He also added that the coalition participants were interested in the experience of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, acquired over three years of large-scale war. In particular, at the initiative of Lithuania and Ukraine, they plan to create working groups that will study the latest methods of servicing engineering barriers, innovations in mine action, including the use of UAVs and artificial intelligence during non-technical inspections.

In addition, Beregulya handed over to the coalition leader countries the "Roadmap of the Coalition for Demining Capabilities until 2035", approved by the leadership of the Ministry of Defense.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
UK prepares to supply batch of demining equipment for Ukraine
UK Ministry of Defence
Demining machine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine received a new demining system from Croatia
DOC-ING robotic system

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?