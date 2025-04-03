Ukraine will receive a military aid package worth almost $1 billion from Denmark

Denmark is providing a new military aid package to Ukraine worth 6.7 billion Danish kroner ($995 million). The aid will be provided over the period 2025-2027.
Denmark allocates new military aid package to Ukraine
This is reported by the Danish government.
It is noted that the main elements of the new aid package will be:
air defense (ADF);
artillery;
financial support for the Air Force.
In the same amount, for the period from 2025 to 2027, Denmark is allocating $208 million for financial support for the supply of artillery and ammunition through allies.
Funds will also be directed to support the Drone Coalition and the IT Coalition, and from 2026 to 2027, additional funds will be allocated for further contributions to the development of the Ukrainian defense industry according to the "Danish model."
By the way, Denmark is one of Ukraine's active allies in the war against Russian aggression. It provides significant military assistance, including Leopard 1 tanks, artillery, ammunition, and F-16 fighter jets.
In addition to military assistance, Denmark provides financial and humanitarian support, helping with infrastructure restoration and demining. The country participates in sanctions pressure on Russia and advocates for increased international support for Ukraine, including in the EU and NATO formats.
