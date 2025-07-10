Ukraine will receive a new reconstruction aid package from the EU — where will the funds go

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new €2.3 billion package on July 10 to support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction efforts.
Points of attention
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new 2.3 billion euro aid package to support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction efforts.
- The aid package includes funds for key sectors such as small and medium-sized businesses, energy, healthcare infrastructure, and municipal infrastructure in war-affected areas.
- The EU's total commitments under the Ukraine Investment Framework now amount to 5.7 billion euros, leveraging over 18 billion euros in investments.
New aid package for the reconstruction of Ukraine from the EU: what is known
This was reported by the press service of the European Commission.
It is noted that the new package of agreements worth €2.3 billion signed with international and bilateral public financial institutions under the Ukraine Investment Framework includes €1.8 billion in loan guarantees and €580 million in grants. The package is expected to mobilize up to €10 billion in investment in Ukraine.
These funds will, in particular, go to:
support for small and medium-sized businesses (500 million euros in the form of guarantees and grants);
large-scale private sector projects in key sectors such as energy, transport and manufacturing (€600 million);
municipal infrastructure in war-affected areas, including healthcare, urban mobility and housing (€520 million);
to stabilize Ukraine's energy grid, restore renewable energy capacity, and increase energy efficiency (EUR 265 million);
repair and reconstruction of critical infrastructure, including housing, hospitals and medical facilities (310 million euros).
With the launch of these new investment programmes, the EU's total commitments under the Ukraine Investment Framework now amount to €5.7 billion. These commitments are expected to leverage over €18 billion in investments.
