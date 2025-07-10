Ukraine will receive a new reconstruction aid package from the EU — where will the funds go

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new €2.3 billion package on July 10 to support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction efforts.

New aid package for the reconstruction of Ukraine from the EU: what is known

This was reported by the press service of the European Commission.

By signing agreements worth €2.3 billion, we aim to unlock up to €10 billion in investment to rebuild homes, reopen hospitals, revive businesses and ensure energy security. This is solidarity in action. Ukraine is getting closer to the EU every day — in energy, education, roaming and culture. Europe stands with Ukraine — today and tomorrow. Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

It is noted that the new package of agreements worth €2.3 billion signed with international and bilateral public financial institutions under the Ukraine Investment Framework includes €1.8 billion in loan guarantees and €580 million in grants. The package is expected to mobilize up to €10 billion in investment in Ukraine.

These funds will, in particular, go to:

support for small and medium-sized businesses (500 million euros in the form of guarantees and grants);

large-scale private sector projects in key sectors such as energy, transport and manufacturing (€600 million);

municipal infrastructure in war-affected areas, including healthcare, urban mobility and housing (€520 million);

to stabilize Ukraine's energy grid, restore renewable energy capacity, and increase energy efficiency (EUR 265 million);

repair and reconstruction of critical infrastructure, including housing, hospitals and medical facilities (310 million euros).

With the launch of these new investment programmes, the EU's total commitments under the Ukraine Investment Framework now amount to €5.7 billion. These commitments are expected to leverage over €18 billion in investments.