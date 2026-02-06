Ukraine will receive AIM missiles from Canada to strengthen air defense

Canada will transfer AIM missiles to Ukraine to strengthen air defense and counter cruise missiles. The weapons are already in the process of being transferred to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Canada is transferring AIM missiles to Ukraine to enhance its air defense capabilities and counter cruise missiles.
- The recent discussions between Canadian and Ukrainian defense ministers highlighted the ongoing support and cooperation in defense and aviation industries.
- Ukraine expressed gratitude towards Canada for its consistent assistance and contributions to the PURL initiative for repelling enemy air attacks.
Canada to deliver AIM missiles to Ukraine
The issue of further defense support was discussed during a meeting between Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Canadian Minister of National Defense David McGuinty. The Ukrainian side thanked Canada for its consistent and effective assistance to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
The Ministry of Defense also noted Canada's contribution to the PURL initiative.
In addition, Ukraine expects to continue supporting the program throughout this year.
Separately, the parties discussed an agreement to promote the production of drones and the prospects for industrial cooperation between Ukrainian and Canadian governments and companies, in particular in the field of drone control.
Another important area of cooperation remains the training of Ukrainian military personnel with a focus on saving lives.
