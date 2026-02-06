Ukraine will receive AIM missiles from Canada to strengthen air defense

Canada will transfer AIM missiles to Ukraine to strengthen air defense and counter cruise missiles. The weapons are already in the process of being transferred to Ukraine.

The issue of further defense support was discussed during a meeting between Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Canadian Minister of National Defense David McGuinty. The Ukrainian side thanked Canada for its consistent and effective assistance to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The Ministry of Defense also noted Canada's contribution to the PURL initiative.

The latest contributions within the program were crucial in repelling massive enemy air attacks. Share

In addition, Ukraine expects to continue supporting the program throughout this year.

Separately, the parties discussed an agreement to promote the production of drones and the prospects for industrial cooperation between Ukrainian and Canadian governments and companies, in particular in the field of drone control.

Another important area of cooperation remains the training of Ukrainian military personnel with a focus on saving lives.