Ukraine will receive over 100 million euros from Germany for the production of "Lyuty" attack UAVs

Germany will allocate more than 100 million euros to Ukraine to create strike drones of the An-196 type, which have a range of over 2,000 km.

Germany will finance the production of the Ukrainian drone "Lyuty"

According to the publication's sources, the German government will finance the production of Ukrainian combat drones with a "three-digit million dollar sum."

In particular, it concerns financing the production of An-196 attack drones.

These so-called deep strike drones are equipped with a warhead and can cover 2,000 km. It is noted that for German money, Ukraine can produce several hundred combat drones.

The European Union is already trying to integrate Ukraine into the defense industry and use its experience of the war with Russia. This applies, in particular, to the drone industry. If several more countries invest more money in the Ukrainian defense industry, Ukraine will benefit greatly from such support, the sources of the publication note. Share

The An-196 "Lyuty" is a Ukrainian long-range kamikaze drone. The development of this drone was first announced by Ukroboronprom in October 2022. At that time, it was announced that it would create a drone weighing over 200 kg that could deliver a 75 kg warhead over a distance of over 1,000 km.