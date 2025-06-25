Ukraine will receive over 100 million euros from Germany for the production of "Lyuty" attack UAVs

Germany will allocate more than 100 million euros to Ukraine to create strike drones of the An-196 type, which have a range of over 2,000 km.
Germany will finance the production of the Ukrainian drone "Lyuty"
According to the publication's sources, the German government will finance the production of Ukrainian combat drones with a "three-digit million dollar sum."
In particular, it concerns financing the production of An-196 attack drones.
These so-called deep strike drones are equipped with a warhead and can cover 2,000 km. It is noted that for German money, Ukraine can produce several hundred combat drones.
The An-196 "Lyuty" is a Ukrainian long-range kamikaze drone. The development of this drone was first announced by Ukroboronprom in October 2022. At that time, it was announced that it would create a drone weighing over 200 kg that could deliver a 75 kg warhead over a distance of over 1,000 km.
The first serial batch was ready in August 2023. On August 28, 2023, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the base of the 126th Coast Guard Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Perevalne.
