Ukraine's air defence destroyed all 18 Shahed drones during Russian last night drone attack

The Russian occupiers used kamikaze drones and a ballistic missile for another air attack on Ukraine on the night of May 14. All enemy attack drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

18 Shaheds and an Iskander missile were launched by the Russian occupying forces over Ukraine on the night of May 14.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with reference to the commander of the Air Force of the AFU, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk.

It is noted that, in general, the occupiers on the night of May 14 used for the attack:

18 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type, which were launched from Cape Chauda,

1 Iskander-M ballistic missile - it was also launched from the occupied Crimea.

Combat work to repulse the air attack continued in eight regions.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, all 18 enemy Shaheds were shot down within Kyiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Khmelnytskyi regions. Share

He clarified that they were repelling an enemy attack:

fighter aircraft,

anti-aircraft missile forces,

mobile fire groups,

electronic warfare units.

What is known about the destroyed targets of Russia

On May 11, the air defence units of southern Ukraine destroyed 5 Russian reconnaissance UAVs.

As noted, during the past day, the air defence units of southern Ukraine destroyed five Russian reconnaissance drones.

In the Kherson region, Ukrainian defenders "landed" four ZALA and "Orlan-10" drones in the Mykolaiv region.

The left-bank part of the Kherson region has been occupied by Russian invaders since 2022. The right-bank part of the region, like Kherson, was liberated during the Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive in autumn 2022.

Now the occupiers shell the front-line regions daily. Kherson is also under enemy fire every day.