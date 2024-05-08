Ukraine's government approves Zelensyy's project decree on creation of Unmanned Systems Forces in AFU
Ukraine's government approves Zelensyy's project decree on creation of Unmanned Systems Forces in AFU

Rustem Umerov
Drone
On May 7, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported the project of the Decree of the President of Ukraine on the creation of a separate type of troops in the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Unmanned Systems Forces.

The government supported the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces

Defence Minister Rustem Umyerov said this is a strategic step for Ukraine in the face of the growing threat from Russia.

The Unmanned Systems Force is a modern and necessary solution for effectively leveraging our warfighting potential and technological superiority over the enemy at all levels—strategic, operational, and tactical—using unmanned systems in the air, on land, and at sea.

Rustem Umierov

Rustem Umierov

MOD chief

Umyerov said that to implement this initiative, the Ministry of Defense will prepare and submit the relevant project of the Law of Ukraine to the Government meeting.

The creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces will contribute to strengthening our defense capabilities, he noted.

Creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces in AFU

On February 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to create the Unmanned Systems Forces as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was discussed in the Decree "On increasing the capabilities of the defence forces". He also confirmed this in his address.

Drones are largely responsible for repelling assaults on the ground and large-scale destruction of occupiers and their equipment. Now, the list of tasks is clear: special full-time positions for drone work, special units, effective training, systematisation of experience, constant scaling of production, and attraction of the best ideas and specialists in this field.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

