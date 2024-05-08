Ukraine's government approves Zelensyy's project decree on creation of Unmanned Systems Forces in AFU

On May 7, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported the project of the Decree of the President of Ukraine on the creation of a separate type of troops in the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Unmanned Systems Forces.
The government supported the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces
Defence Minister Rustem Umyerov said this is a strategic step for Ukraine in the face of the growing threat from Russia.
Umyerov said that to implement this initiative, the Ministry of Defense will prepare and submit the relevant project of the Law of Ukraine to the Government meeting.
Creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces in AFU
On February 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to create the Unmanned Systems Forces as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
This was discussed in the Decree "On increasing the capabilities of the defence forces". He also confirmed this in his address.
