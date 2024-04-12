Ukraine's government establishes bonus for soldiers for every month in combat zone

On April 12, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that increased by 70,000 hryvnias the financial support for military personnel performing combat tasks on the front line.

What is known about the new supplement to the Ukrainian military

According to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, by the joint initiative of the Verkhovna Rada and the Government, on April 12, an additional payment of 70,000 hryvnias was established for military personnel and police officers who perform combat tasks on the front line.

It is noted that the size of the individual one-time payment will be 70 thousand hryvnias.

We will continue to take care of our soldiers who protect the country and the homes of millions of Ukrainians, Shmyhal assured. Share

It is worth noting that the authorities considered additional payments to the military of 70 thousand hryvnias on April 11.

So now the military, in addition to a salary of 20,000-25,000 hryvnias and combat allowances of 100,000 hryvnias, has the right to an additional payment of 70,000 hryvnias for every 30 days on the front line.

It is about servicemen who perform combat (special) tasks on the line of combat contact with the enemy at the distance of the first echelon of defense or offensive (counterattack, counterattack) to the company support point inclusively, as well as in the territory of the enemy (including in the territory between the positions of the enemy's troops and their troops) for every 30 days (calculated in total) of performing such tasks.

Payments to the military

70% of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's budget for 2024 will go to payments to the Ukrainian military, and another 20% is for the purchase of weapons.