Ukraine's parliament supports allocation of additional payments to soldiers at frontline

On April 11, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution according to which the Cabinet of Ministers should decide on additional payment of UAH 70,000 to military personnel performing combat work on the front lines.

Surcharges for the military on the front line

321 MPs voted for the resolution, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reports.

The resolution obliges the Government to:

Approve the resolution of 70,000 UAH for those on the front line performing combat tasks.

Shortly, a bill on rotation will be introduced.

The government should develop and adopt normative legal acts regarding the terms, amounts and procedures for paying a one-time 70,000 hryvnia reward to military personnel who perform combat (special) tasks during the conduct of combat (special) operations for every 30 days (totally calculated) of such performance tasks:

on the line of combat engagement with the enemy at the distance of performing combat (special) tasks,

on enemy territory,

on the territory of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia).

The resolution also instructs the Government to introduce a draft law on military rotation shortly.

According to MP Oleksiy Goncharenko, in addition to monetary support (20-25 thousand UAH) and combat allowance (100 thousand UAH), Ukrainian defenders will be able to receive another 70 thousand UAH.