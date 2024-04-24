Ukraine's government provides additional $200 million for construction of defence structures
Denis Shmyhal
Trench
Читати українською

On April 23, the Government of Ukraine decided to allocate an additional 8 billion UAH for the construction of fortifications.

The Cabinet provided additional funds for the construction of fortifications

More than UAH 8 billion was allocated for fortification thanks to the redistribution of state budget expenditures.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.

We are not going to stop there. Our task is to create a reliable defensive rampart that will protect our soldiers and give our army advantages on the battlefield.

Denis Shmyhal

Denis Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine

Shmyhal clarified that from the beginning of 2024, the government has allocated about UAH 38 billion to strengthen defence lines.

Construction of fortifications on the battlefield

The Ukrainian authorities began to build defensive structures near the front line at an increased pace to deter a potential Russian offensive and prevent a deep breakthrough of the occupying forces.

At the beginning of April, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine is building three lines of fortifications for further protection against a possible Russian attack.

Recently, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated an additional UAH 3.88 billion to further construct defense lines in several regions.

