Ukraine's Navy speaker Pletenchuk is appointed as spokesman for South Defence Forces, combining two posts

From April 22, captain of the third rank Dmytro Pletenchuk was appointed to the position of acting chief of the United Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defence Forces.
Pletenchuk noted that he was invited as a crisis manager by the country's highest leadership. Also, Dmytro Pletenchuk continues to be the Navy's spokesman.
He said that the process of preparation for the post is currently underway:
What is known about the release of Humeniuk
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine held rotational events at the Strategic Communications Center of the Southern Defense Forces.
As noted, no one has been appointed to the position yet. The search for a suitable specialist who will soon become the speaker of the Defense Forces of the South is underway.
The Center for Strategic Communications of the Southern Defence Forces will work as usual, organizing cooperation with media representatives who have the appropriate accreditation of the Armed Forces, the General Staff added.
