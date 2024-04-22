Ukraine's Navy speaker Pletenchuk is appointed as spokesman for South Defence Forces, combining two posts

From April 22, captain of the third rank Dmytro Pletenchuk was appointed to the position of acting chief of the United Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defence Forces.

From April 22, captain of the third rank, Dmytro Pletenchuk, was appointed acting chief of the United Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defenсe Forces.

"Starting today, I will start performing the duties of the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defenсe Forces of Southern Ukraine," the message reads.

Pletenchuk noted that he was invited as a crisis manager by the country's highest leadership. Also, Dmytro Pletenchuk continues to be the Navy's spokesman.

He said that the process of preparation for the post is currently underway:

Later, I will be able to provide professional comments, as of now I am accepting cases and a position. After that, I will be able to communicate professionally with journalists.

What is known about the release of Humeniuk

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine held rotational events at the Strategic Communications Center of the Southern Defense Forces.

In particular, a decision was made to end the business trip and remove Colonel Natalia Gumenyuk from the forces and means of the relevant group of troops from April 19, 2024, the message says.

As noted, no one has been appointed to the position yet. The search for a suitable specialist who will soon become the speaker of the Defense Forces of the South is underway.