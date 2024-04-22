Ukraine's Navy reveals importance of striken Kommuna ship for Russia

Despite its serious age, the rescue ship "Kommuna", struck by the Defence Forces the day before, was unique.

What is the importance of the damaged Kommuna ship for Russia?

This ship fulfilled its tasks to the last, it had the necessary equipment on board, there were underwater drones. It was used to search for elements of interest to the leadership of the Black Sea Fleet at the site of the death of the cruiser Moskva, he lowered the corresponding drones to these locations. His last assignment was to cover with his own corps of warships in the harbor — the enemy chose as a tactic to hide one unit behind another in Crimea, explained the Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk.

He also added that despite the systematic destruction, Russia continues to keep a large number of ships of the Black Sea Fleet in the occupied Crimea.

But these are secondary ships, the most valuable assets are in Novorossiysk. In Crimea, large landing ships, supply ships, minesweepers remain under repair, everything that the Russian Federation is ready to sacrifice in order to maintain its combat functionality, Pletenchuk noted.

In addition, the Navy spokesman explained the Russian Federation's tactics after the change of commander of the Black Sea Fleet.

It must be understood that all this is one school. And you should not expect any extraordinary changes. They partially changed their tactics, strengthening the air component, patrolling the coastal strip with drones and helicopters. But this tactic remained his legacy. In general, they continue to look for a way out of this situation, when they are forced to be on the defensive, Pletenchuk said.

According to him, the Russian Black Sea Fleet ships remain at their base points. The enemy is trying to increase patrols in the water area to secure the remains of their ships.

The biggest threat to Ukraine remains carriers of cruise missiles, sea platforms capable of launching them. Among them there are also submarines, among them there are now three units. And these objects are more difficult to hit. But any submarine is still based at the basing point in a surface position, Pletenchuk concluded.

What is known about the attack on the Kommuna?

On the night of April 9, explosions rang out in the bay of occupied Sevastopol. The city's mayor, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said the air defence had worked, and infrastructure facilities were not damaged.

Later, information appeared that one of the ships of the Russian Federation was struck in Sevastopol. Russian media later confirmed that the Kommuna rescue ship was hit as a result of the strike.

This information was later confirmed by Dmytro Pletenchuk, stating that the nature of the damage is being verified.

The importance of this vessel was assessed by Forbes, stating that without the "Kommuna", the remaining submarines of the Black Sea Fleet would have to sail without support.