Ukraine's Navy reveals importance of striken Kommuna ship for Russia

Despite its serious age, the rescue ship "Kommuna", struck by the Defence Forces the day before, was unique.
What is the importance of the damaged Kommuna ship for Russia?
He also added that despite the systematic destruction, Russia continues to keep a large number of ships of the Black Sea Fleet in the occupied Crimea.
In addition, the Navy spokesman explained the Russian Federation's tactics after the change of commander of the Black Sea Fleet.
According to him, the Russian Black Sea Fleet ships remain at their base points. The enemy is trying to increase patrols in the water area to secure the remains of their ships.
What is known about the attack on the Kommuna?
On the night of April 9, explosions rang out in the bay of occupied Sevastopol. The city's mayor, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said the air defence had worked, and infrastructure facilities were not damaged.
Later, information appeared that one of the ships of the Russian Federation was struck in Sevastopol. Russian media later confirmed that the Kommuna rescue ship was hit as a result of the strike.
This information was later confirmed by Dmytro Pletenchuk, stating that the nature of the damage is being verified.
The importance of this vessel was assessed by Forbes, stating that without the "Kommuna", the remaining submarines of the Black Sea Fleet would have to sail without support.
More on the topic
- Category
-
Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
-
Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
-
Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-