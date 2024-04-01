Ukraine's Navy says Russia's fleet defensing, hiding its ships in bases
Ukraine
Russian fleet
Source:  Telethon "United News"

The Russian fleet is now on the defensive. The invaders hid the ships in their bases.

What is known about the state of the Russian fleet

Dmytro Pletenchuk, the Navy spokesman, told about this on the telethon air. He noted that the situation was more or less stable after the destruction of "Sergei Kotov".

Currently, it is possible to record the absence of sea exits. The spokesman noted several very short-term similar actions. However, they were more demonstrative. After all, going out for half a day not far from the coast and returning to the base point is not a full-fledged trip.

Now the enemy is actually on the defensive, hiding in its bases, mostly this is a base in the Novorossiysk naval base. There they even closed the entrance with barricades, Pletenchuk noted.

At the same time, he added that this situation should change someday. Therefore, it should not be expected to see Russian ships at sea any longer.

Interestingly, there are only two small patrol ships of the FSB maritime guard, although they did not go out before that.

Humeniuk spoke about the losses of the Black Sea Fleet

The Southern Defense Forces reported that the occupiers lost the patrol ship "Serhiy Kotov" in March alone, and another four vessels were damaged. In particular:

  • Large Landing Ship (LLS) "Kostyantyn Olshanskyi",

  • Reconnaissance ship "Ivan Hurs",

  • LLS "Yamal" and "Azov".

This had a very significant effect on the Russian sailors. this is a very powerful slap to the pride of the Russian fleet. Secondly, this is a significant blow to the enemy's logistics and, accordingly, to his intelligence capabilities, emphasised Nataliya Humeniuk.

She explained that the ships targeted for such work were affected. She added that the occupiers' overall quantitative loss is significant. During a full-scale war, the Russians will suffer heavy losses when they declare their "absolute dominance" from the beginning.

Now we see that for them, domination in the Black Sea is not the order of the day. They dig in more, if it were possible to dig trenches there, — Humenyuk noted.

