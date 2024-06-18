Ukraine's parliament empowers regional councils to finance AFU: details

The Verkhovna Rada passed the law No. 9559d on expanding the powers of local self-government bodies to support the security and defense sector of Ukraine.
The proposed bill was supported by 303 MPs
303 parliamentarians voted for the document, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak from the "Holos" fraction reported.
According to him, the law allows local councils to finance units of the Defence Forces.
People's deputy Iryna Gerashchenko also reported that the "harmful amendment regarding holding sessions of local authorities online" was removed from the project.
Military police will be created in Ukraine
It is about draft law No. 6569-d, the Ministry of Defense reported.
The Ministry of Defense emphasized that this document is of "key importance" for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which, as the department explains, "are in dire need" of creating a justice system.
The military police will be given the right to search, detain service members, record crimes, and protect their rights according to NATO standards.
The Ministry of Defence plans to cooperate with deputies to improve the bill project.
