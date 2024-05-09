Ukraine's parliament strengthens responsibility for military service evaders

On May 9, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the second reading bill No. 10379 on strengthening responsibility for military offences.

What is known about the new fines for evaders

Under the amendments to Article 210 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, conscripts and reservists who violate military accounting rules during martial law will be punished with a fine of 17,000 to 25,500 hryvnias.

Such fines are threatened if a person is not registered or does not update data on time.

Violation of the legislation on defence, mobilisation preparation and mobilisation (refusal of a summons or failure to appear for it at the Territorial Recruiting Centre) during martial law is punishable by a fine of 17,000 to 25,000 hryvnias, and for officials of government bodies, local self-government, legal entities and public associations — 34,000 — 59,500 hryvnias.

The changes provide for the appointment of fines in absentia for violations of mobilisation legislation.

Fines will not be issued if the TRC can obtain data about a person through state registers.

What else will the new bill change?

The new law extends the period of administrative detention. According to Art. 263, the police can detain a person for up to three hours to draw up a report for violating the rules of military registration and evasion of mobilisation during martial law. In serious violations, it may take up to three days to identify the person and clarify the circumstances of the violation.

It should be noted that criminal liability for evasion of mobilisation arises when a conscript who does not have the right to deferment passes a military medical examination, is deemed fit for service, and receives a "combat summons" but does not appear without a valid reason does not appear.

According to Art. 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, evading conscription during mobilisation is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 3 to 5 years.